Gun Truck, Tricycle Clash: Army Constitutes Board Of Inquiry

The Nigerian Army has constituted a board of inquiry to unravel the unfortunate accident involving a tricycle and a Nigerian Army patrol on 9 November, 2019 in Damaturu.

The Assistant Director Army Public Capt Njoka Irabor Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement regretted the incident.

The Acting Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, on behalf of Officers and Soldiers of the Sector commiserated with families of victims of the unfortunate road traffic accident.

“The unfortunate accident is highly regrettable, especially that precious lives were lost – a toddler and a female student of the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu lost their lives,” he said

He added “the Sector wishes to use this medium to express our deepest sympathy in this trying time to the families of the deceased and also to wish other victims who are still recuperating in the hospital speedy recovery.

“Additionally, this Headquarters has since paid a condolence visit to the deceased families and all those civilians involved in the accident.

“Accordingly, the Sector has since conveyed a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” he added.

