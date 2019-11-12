I ‘m Working Hard For Bello’s Reelection In Kogi – el-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he was working hard to support the re-election of Yahaya Bello as governor in his capacity as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cam-paign council of Kogi State.

In a statement issued by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, El-Rufai had dismissed the purported quote attributed to him which is in circulation as fake. The state-ment further dismissed the fake quote ascribed to El Rufai as ‘’ a despicable fabrication, concocted and motivated by the desperation of the PDP.’’

‘’The people of Kogi State will make their free choice at the ballot. Therefore, every political actor has a duty to ensure that the voters act on the basis of accurate information, not lies and fake news,’’ the statement advised. The special adviser further reminded that it is well known that El Rufai gives his best to all his assignments, and the Kogi election will not be different.

According to the statement, El-Rufai along with other members of the campaign council, ‘’will be on the ground in Kogi this week as the APC works for another democratic mandate.” Adekeye pointed out that ‘’APC will continue to campaign to persuade the people of Kogi State to renew the mandate they gave our party four years ago. That is the focus of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the members of APC Campaign Council.’’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

