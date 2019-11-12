NEWS
Just In: Edo APC Removes Lawrence Okah As Secretary
The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed the State Secretary of the party, Mr. Lawrence Okah.
The party also passed on a vote of confidence on the leadership of the state chairman, Mr. Anselm Ojezua.
In a statement signed by the Assistant State Secretary, Mr. Ikuenobe Anthony Esq., the party said the decision was taken after a meeting of the State Executive Committee, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, where a vote of no confidence was passed on Okah.
According to him, “The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has this morning, 12th of November, 2019, passed a vote of no confidence on the State Secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, in accordance with Article 17 (v) of the constitution of the party.
He noted: “The effect of this is that Mr. Lawrence Okah ceases to be the State Secretary of the party henceforth.
“An appropriate replacement will be effected in due course in accordance with Article 17 (vi) of the said constitution.”
On Ojezua, Anthony said, “The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) this morning passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman, Mr. Anselm Ojezua.”
