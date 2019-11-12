Kebbi Emirs Pledges Support Of Traditional Leaders For BESDA Program

The emirs of Zuru and Yauri in Kebbi State have pledged the support of all traditional leaders in their domains for the successful execution of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) program in Kebbi State.

The emirs made the pledge when a technical delegation of BESDA program led by Hajiya Rafaatu Hammani, the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education paid them courtesy call in their palaces at Zuru and Yauri on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

While in Zuru, the royal father said all traditional leaders in the area were ready to join hands with stakeholders to end street begging and ensure that children were enrolled in schools.

“We always emphasize on seeking for knowledge as an important tool for livelihood. You have the support of all our traditional leaders “, he promised.

The emir was represented by one of his senior Councillors, Alhaji Ladan Mohammed Musa, Sarkin Sakaba, the Chiefdom of Sakaba.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafaatu Hammani said the delegation have embarked on advocacy visits to the 4 emirates of the state to interact and seek the cooperation and support of the emirs in order to mobilise the traditional leaders for the success of the 5 year program to bring back out of the school children back to the classes.

“A lot of children in the state don’t go to school, so the program is working towards bringing them back and at least ensure they acquire basic education “, she said.

In his remarks, the emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi lauded the introduction of BESDA program by the World Bank, UBEC and the Kebbi State Government.

He called for a strong political will to sustain the program and directed all his council members to rub minds with the delegation for the success of the program in his emirarate.

The desk officer of the program, Malan Hassan Umar explained to the emirs that Nigeria has over 10 million children who are out of the school and majority of them were almajiris in the North.

He lamented that Kebbi alone accounted for over 8000 children who don’t go to school which according to him prompted the World Bank, UBEC and Kebbi Government to launch the program. According to him, Children from 3 to 7 years were being targeted with 500 Schools across the state selected as a pilot project.

“The program is aiming to end street begging, ensure that out of school children are brought back to class among others. The almajiris, the children of the nomads, fishermen, mechanics all category of children from the age bracket of 3 to 7 years are targeted ” , he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

