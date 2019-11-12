Kogi: Ending Insecurity Through Infrastructure Renewal

CHIKA OKEKE writes on moves by Kogi government to end insecurity in the State through the renewal of infrastructure and the need for stakeholders to join forces with the government in achieving the audacious task.

The role of infrastructure in enhancing economic activities and agriculture in any State is crucial especially as Nigeria craves for the diversification of non-oil sectors of the economy.

Interestingly, one of the major determinants of development in any nation is the presence of infrastructure and other basic amenities in the hinterland, suburb and city centre.

In addition to youths and women empowerment; the benefits of infrastructure renewal in Kogi state are encompassing. From attracting more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to boosting tourism, job creation, improved business activities and general well-being of the residents.

Created in 1991 from parts of Kwara and Benue states, Kogi is generally referred to as the Confluence state due to the presence of confluence of River Niger and River Benue at its capital, Lokoja, which was the first administrative capital of Nigeria.

The main occupation of Kogites is agriculture, just as the state could boast of several historical and tourist sites, irrespective of its mineral deposits that portrays the state as investment destination.

Given its strategic location close to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the series of kidnapping and armed robbery had marred the state from the harnessing the benefits of its vast resources.

Recall that in the inauguration speech of His Excellency, Yahaya Bello as the 4th governor of Kogi state, he noted that insecurity was a huge problem across the state, given the spate of mind-boggling armed robbery attacks and kidnapping in the communities.

With the recent discovery by security agents of Improvised Explosive Device (IED), guns, rounds of live ammunition and other dangerous items in a forest between Kogi and Edo states, the incident underlined the dangers of thick vegetation along the highways.

Receiving security reports that criminals were using the states thick vegetation as hideouts and ambush spots, governor Bello embarked on a road clearing project in March 2017, aimed at removing unwanted and overgrown vegetation on both sides of some selected roads.

The project which has continued yearly since 2017, is done in phases and cut across Ganaja to Ajaokuta; Okene to Ajaokuta; Okene to Okpella Itobe to Anyangba, Anyangba to Egume Okuru; Ejule to Alooma; Obia junction to Kabba; Okira to Ankpa, Ofu to Idah and Alooma to Otukpa.

It’s executed by Stardust construction works limited, an indigenous construction company in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive order 5, designed to invest in the people through social inclusion and job creation as well as build a globally competitive economy via investment in infrastructure and improvement in business environment.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on 2nd February 2018, signed the Executive Order 5 ‘for planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts with science, engineering and technology based’.

The Executive Order 5 which is a 16-page Presidential order and decision taken in pursuit of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), was meant to restore economic growth through diversification and macro-economic stability.

In addition, the exploration of Public Private Partnership (PPP) would further unlock alternative financing options, as the development of secondary infrastructure such as roads could be effectively implemented through PPP.

Experts who spoke to LEADERSHIP were optimistic that the clearing of thick vegetation could further pave the way for road construction and enhance economic activities in the state.

Explaining the scope of work, the project engineer of Stardust construction works limited, Peter Patrick Enemani hinted that the essence of the project was to reduce the prevalence of criminal activities on Kogi roads.

He pointed out that governments at all levels should embrace the renewal of existing infrastructure to reduce the stress of commercial and economic activities experienced by residents in states.

Another staff, Engr Idoko Jerome noted that the clearing of 22meters of vegetation on both sides of the road, would afford road users the visibility of seeing up to 500 meters from a distance.

He added that the project would make tremendous impact in the lives of residents if state governments who shared boundaries with Kogi state could replicate the same project.

Idoko was optimistic that the project would boost the fight against banditry in the region.

Aside the advantage of better visibility, the clearing of dense vegetation along the roads also presents the possibility for road expansion in the future.

Commending the state government for the project, a kidnap survivor and chairman of Ajaokuta local government area, Prince Aliu Mustapha Akaba thanked God that he survived in the hands of kidnappers.

He lamented that some of the roads in Kogi state had been abandoned for a long time, while trees grew in the middle of the road, thereby providing shelter for hoodlums and kidnappers who killed, maimed and raped innocent citizens.

Akaba pointed out that the director of local government services in Ajaokuta local government area was also kidnapped.

Also, the Elesiio of Iwaa land, His Royal Highness, Oba Francis Oke Mibole, also shared his near kidnap harrowing experience.

According to him, “On my way to Lokoja on 12th March, 2019 at about 2pm, I heard a gun shots and swiftly, three men armed with AK 47 rifles attempted to impede my movement and released several bullets directly to my car”.

He said though he was lucky to have escaped unhurt, that his vehicle still bared holes from the gun shots.

Mibole however showered encomiums on the state governor, Yahaya Bello for the impactful project, which he said had restored confidence in the people as they can freely move in the state without fear.

He added, “This is the best project I have ever seen been executed by the current APC-led administration in the state.

As a direct fallout of the multi-pronged approach deployed by the Bello’s administration in combating the menace of insecurity, a 2018 report on Nigeria Peace Index rated Kogi state as the second most peaceful state in Nigeria.

It came second, narrowly losing to Osun State who clinched the first position. Many didn’t doubt the report as the state had maintained a relatively peaceful ambiance that attracted people to the state. The inaugural peace index report was initiated by the Foundation for Peace Professionals, a research organization that advocates for peace, an indication that the state was safe for investors.

Road users also narrated how the project impacted on their lives and business, which they said greatly abridged the spate of accidents, kidnapping and banditry.

A farmer in one of the benefiting communities, Mr Moses Gabriel appreciated the state government for the project, adding that it assisted farmers to record bountiful harvest, as they could freely shuttle to their farms.

A road user, Mr Emmanuel Bello was excited over the project, saying that it’s now safer to travel on the roads due to improved visibility.

In his contribution, Mr Isa Abdullahi hinted that Kogites can now sleep with both eyes closed, stating that the spate of armed robbery and kidnapping reduced immensely.

He added, “There is no longer dense vegetation providing hideouts for criminal elements, while motorists and travelers have a clear view of the road; the state can begin to expect increased business activities and visitors to the state, indeed, Kogi state is moving in a new direction”.

In addition to infrastructure renewal, the state government had commenced series of tree planting exercise to curb the effect of climate change and boost afforestation.

