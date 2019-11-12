Kogi Gov Commissions Okene-Kuroko -Eika-Ikaturu-Itakpe Roads

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has commissioned the recently completed Okene-Kuroko -Eika-Ikaturu-Itakpe roads, with an assurance that his second term in office would witness more of such infrastructural boost.

The ceremony took place yesterday as the GYB/CEDO 2019 governorship campaign train berthed in Okene.

While commissioning the roads, Governor Bello said that the roads would boost economic activities immensely within the area and also ease the transportation of goods, products and services in the state.

He pointed out that the new direction government had made efforts to ensure that every part of the state benefited from its infrastructure plan.

The governor thanked the people of Okene for their continued support for his administration and promised not to disappoint them.

During a courtesy call on the Ohinoyi of Ebira Kingdom, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, Governor Bello said that while his administration had made modest achievements, the campaign train was in Okene to canvass for the people’s votes.

He noted that even though elections were not wars, his administration would fight anyone who chose to cause insecurity using elections as their platforms.

The traditional ruler, in his address, said that the governor was in his home, just as he assured him that he would emerge victorious in the Saturday polls.

The Ohinoyi thanked God for the existing peace and unity in the state, noting that the deputy governor, Edward Onoja, was a worthy son of Ebiraland, who has proven his critics wrong over time.

Ado Ibrahim also conveyed to the governor best wishes from the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Zauzau, the Etsu Nupe and other well-meaning traditional rulers in the country.

The Ohinoyi pointed out that Governor Bello would come back wiser and well-equipped with more experience in his second term to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

