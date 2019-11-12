NEWS
Lagos To Recruit 1000 Teachers
The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has revealed that plans are afoot to recruit 1,000 secondary school teachers into the state’s Post Primary Teaching Service.
The commission on its website disclosed that, “We are recruiting 1,000 Secondary School Teachers, which is to ensure that the standard of secondary school education in the State is in tandem with the 21st century global educational standard under the present administration of the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”
TESCOM, however, asked all interested and qualified Nigerians who are residents in Lagos to visit its recruitment portal for full details of application procedures.
According to the commission, the portal will be accessible between Wednesday, November 13th and Wednesday, November 20th, 2019.Wednesday 20th of November 2019.
LEADERSHIP recalled that Sanwo-Olu, while presenting the year 2020 budget proposal to the state House of Assembly, last Friday, disclosed his administration’s plans to focus and spend more funds in the educational sector.
MOST READ
NIWA, Navy To Strengthen Collaboration For Waterways’ Security
Ikpeazu Seeks Fund For N500b EEC Project In South Africa
Eid-el Maulud: Nigerians Muslims Must Continue To Live In Harmony
Bayelsa Guber: APC, PDP Trade Accusations Over Printing Of Fake Ballot Papers
Lagos To Recruit 1000 Teachers
UK Envoy To Women: Don’t Abdicate Your Roles In Nation building
Respite For Balogun Market Fire Victims As Lagos Plans Financial Assistance
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Wada: Is Kogi State a Family Fiefdom?
-
NEWS16 hours ago
el-Rufai: I‘m Working Hard For Re-election Of Yahaya Bello In Kogi
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Oyo Gov’ship: APC, PDP Claim Victory, As A’Court Voids Tribunal’s Verdict
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
-
HEALTH22 hours ago
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail AFN Technical Director’s Sack
-
COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Kidnapped Pastor Regains Freedom 7 Months After