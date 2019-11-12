Lagos To Recruit 1000 Teachers

The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has revealed that plans are afoot to recruit 1,000 secondary school teachers into the state’s Post Primary Teaching Service.

The commission on its website disclosed that, “We are recruiting 1,000 Secondary School Teachers, which is to ensure that the standard of secondary school education in the State is in tandem with the 21st century global educational standard under the present administration of the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

TESCOM, however, asked all interested and qualified Nigerians who are residents in Lagos to visit its recruitment portal for full details of application procedures.

According to the commission, the portal will be accessible between Wednesday, November 13th and Wednesday, November 20th, 2019.Wednesday 20th of November 2019.

LEADERSHIP recalled that Sanwo-Olu, while presenting the year 2020 budget proposal to the state House of Assembly, last Friday, disclosed his administration’s plans to focus and spend more funds in the educational sector.

