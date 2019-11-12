LASG, FIDC Assure Speedy Completion Of Ilubirin Project

The Lagos state government (LASG) and the First Investment Development Company (FIDC), developers of the upscale Ilubirin Foreshore Housing Project have renewed their commitment to the expeditious development, completion and delivery of the housing estate to Lagosians by 2020.

Speaking during a recent Inspection/facility tour of the on-going work at the estate situated on the side-view of the picturesque lagoon, Lagos Island, state commissioner of Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu- Fatai said that with the commitment from both parties, Lagosians and indeed, the general public which has been dreaming of all-purpose housing complex that seamlessly fuses living, commercial offerings and leisure would soon have such dreams fulfilled.

According to him, “We have a solid plan to deliver the first phase of the project (residential) in the fourth quarter of 2020, to be followed by the commercial and entertainment/leisure parks in 2021. Ilubirin is a critically important development for the city that will rejuvenate the area. We have a duty to ensure that more Lagos residents become home owners and that the homes themselves are built to global and international standards”, Akinderu-Fatai declared.

While commending the initiative and steadfastness of the management of FIDC to the realization of the Ilubirin dream, the Commissioner expressed optimism that when fully delivered, that the project will go a long way in addressing the housing deficit in Lagos, the seventh fastest growing city in the world.

Re-echoing the Commissioner’s resolve, project director of FIDC, Wale Bamgbelu said there is “a collective determination and commitment from both parties to the timely delivery of Ilubiri, which will set a new standard for mixed-used housing estates”.

Bamgbelu further disclosed that a revised Master Plan was recently completed, stressing that it would will help in optimizing the Marina and creating a new shopping spine through the new neighborhood”.

He explained that the Ilubirin first residential offering, tagged the ‘Premier Collection’ will provide a total of 108 spacious apartments across five elegant blocks consisting of 20 studios, 64 two-bedrooms and 24 three-bedroom apartments carefully designed and detailed to provide some of the finest places to live in anywhere in the world.

Developed by the Ilubirin Fireshore Projects Limited, a Joint Venture between the Lagos state government and the First Investment Development Company (FIDC), the Project Director enthused that “Ilubirin is set to become an awe-inspiring neighborhood for a forward-thinking and aspirational community”.

