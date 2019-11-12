NEWS
Late David-West Was Man of Integrity, Strong Character -Amaechi
…As NUJ Mourns Ex-Petroleum Minister
Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described the former Minister of Petroleum and Energy Resources, late Professor Tam David-West, as a man of integrity and strong character.
This is as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed grief over the demise of the Kalabari-born erudite Professor of Virology and former Commissioner for Education in the Rivers State.
Amaechi, in statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the character of David-West, who died last Monday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, brought him closer to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Minister said: “The late Professor of Virology, isls a man known for his integrity and strong character, which made him to be friends with a decent Muslim, President Muhammadu Buhari.
“It is a very sad incident of a human legend, and the nation has really lost a patriot whose integrity was never compromised.
“David-West creditably served well as Commissioner for Education in Rivers, and contributed greatly to the growth of the petroleum industry as Minister of Petroleum.”
He prayed God to fill the vacuum created by David-West exit in his family, Rivers and Nigeria.
In a related development, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has described the late David-West as a scion of Ijaw nation and one of the greatest icons in Rivers State who contributed immensely to the progress of the country.
NUJ, in a statement signed by Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, Chairman and Secretary of the Rivers State Council, respectively, also described the former Minister as a man of truth and honour, an epitome of uprightness.
The statement reads in part: “The Kalabari-born Professor was a man of truth and honour, an epitome of uprightness and courage whose contributions to the oil economy of Nigeria and Africa were unquantifiable.
“There is no way the history of petroleum industry in Nigeria and Africa will be written without unique references to the late professor.”
The Union noted that the late David-West was a news delight and a great source of information to Nigerian journalists, saying the late academic would be missed by not just the academia and the Niger Delta, but also by the Press.
The statement said: “The death of the foremost Professor of Virology is not just a huge loss to the academia, the Niger Delta and Nigeria, it is also a painful loss to the Nigerian Press.”
