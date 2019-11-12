Maulud: Uba Sani Seeks Inter, Intra-Religious Harmony, Prays For Unity

As Muslims celebrate the annual Maulud to mark the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani, has stressed the need for enhanced inter and intra-religious harmony.

Uba Sani, in a message to the Muslim Ummah, said the Maulud should be seen by all as a period for deep meditation and self-scrutiny in line with the ideals taught by the prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAW)

His message:”On this day when the Muslim Ummah marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), may the teachings of the Prophet guide us at each and every moment of our life and show us the right path to follow.

“The life which prophet Muhammad (PBUH) lived serves as an inspiration to the faithful and his piety is a model of the ideal Muslim life.”

Uba cautioned that it is not enough to remember the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the solemn man of peace who stood for justice and fairness only to slip back to the divisive attitude that has for long mired Nigerian communities in disunity and endless bickering with one another that only consign them to global irrelevance and insignificance.

“Muslims all over the world have a duty to foster enduring communal harmony, shun unnecessary and counterproductive conflicts as thought by the Holy Prophet of peace, Muhammad (PBUH) whose Maulud we are celebrating,” he said.

He called on scholars to imbibe the wisdom, humility and tact used to spread the Islamic religion by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his Pious Companions, as against extremist indoctrination and radicalization that is fast becoming the norm today.

The Senator prayed for peaceful and incident-free celebrations urging adherents to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria and the world at large.

