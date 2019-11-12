COVER STORIES
NAFDAC Seeks Stiffer Punishment For Fake Drugs Importers
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called for stiffer punishment for drug traffickers and importers of illegal drugs into the country.
The director-general of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the call during a news conference in Abuja yesterday.
She decried what she described as light sentences handed peddlers of Tramadol and counterfeit drugs, calling on the judiciary to review the penalties. ‘‘It breaks my heart that a sentence of five years imprisonment or N250,000 fine is given to someone that is trafficking Tramadol that is killing our youths, destroying homes and casting shadows on the future of Nigeria.
“I am pleading with the judiciary to look at the consequences of narcotic on our homes and review the sentences,” she said.
She commended the Federal Government for its support in terms of equipment, adding that the agency was having it better in the present administration. Adeyeye also said that 12 different individuals were caught with a large amount of substandard and falsified medicine, some of which had been destroyed.
She said that some of them were being investigated or prosecuted, while some had been sentenced. She disclosed that the agency had destroyed substandard and falsified medical products worth more than N3 billion between November 2017 and November 2018. “The agency in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service has begun the destruction of seized consignments of substandard and falsified medical products especially Tramadol.
“A total of 24 containers of the products have been destroyed,” she said.
MOST READ
NYSC SAED Will Tackle The Challenges Of Unemployment – Okpongete Reminds Corps Members
Ondo Deep Seaport: Akeredolu Set To Receive Implementation Plan From Spanish Firm
Bayelsa Poll: Court Disqualifies APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Over False Information
Late David-West Was Man of Integrity, Strong Character -Amaechi
Police Arrest 4 Suspects Over Murder Of Activist
Amaechi, Peterside mourn death of Prof Tam David-West
Gun Truck, Tricycle Clash: Army Constitutes Board Of Inquiry
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
el-Rufai: I‘m Working Hard For Re-election Of Yahaya Bello In Kogi
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Oyo Gov’ship: APC, PDP Claim Victory, As A’Court Voids Tribunal’s Verdict
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Customs Reverses Directive On Physical Screening Of Inland Ports-bound Cargoes
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Kidnapped Pastor Regains Freedom 7 Months After
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Benue Council Poll: Owukpa PDP Stakeholders’ Meeting On Zoning Ends In Deadlock
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB, Others Mourn As Tam David-West Dies At 83
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Retaining Magu Is Critical To Winning Anti Corruption War
-
BUSINESS11 hours ago
Market Infernos: NAICOM Wants MSMEs To Key Into Micro Insurance Policies