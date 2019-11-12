NCC Restates Commitment To Consumer Rights Protection

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restated its commitment to the protection of consumers’ rights, saying it will not compromise in ensuring telecom consumers rights are upheld at all times.

The newly sworn in executive commissioner, stakeholder management, NCC, Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, gave the assurance during the presentation of the final report on the review of complaints’ categories and service level agreements for the complaints’ resolution meeting in Abuja.

He declared that the consumer is pivotal to the success and sustainability of the industry, saying the only way this can be practically demonstrated was to put customer satisfaction at the very heart of service delivery by all licensees of the commission, adding whilst it is a known fact that service failures can arise despite best efforts and intentions, the commission will not compromise its commitment to always ensure that the consumer’s rights are upheld at all times.

The commissioner pointed out that one of the ways the objectives could be achieved was to have a set of comprehensive lists of complaints’ categories, clear fault resolution times and mandatory compensation regimes which would be binding on service providers.

“With the development of these SLAs, it is our expectation that the service providers and all other concerned stakeholders in the industry value chain will immediately enhance their processes to ensure consumers’ complaints and service issues are treated with all seriousness,” he said.

In the same vain, the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the unveiling of the final report of the reviewed complaints’ categories and service level agreements was designed for prompt and effective complaint resolution and redress in line with the evolving trends and realities of the industry.

“The protection of information, education and empowerment of consumers is one of the central elements of the 8 Point Agenda or vision strategy my leadership adopted to guide our regulatory activities while others include the protection of competition and inclusive growth; ensuring regulatory excellence and operational efficiency; the optimization of the usage and benefits of spectrum as well as the promotion of ICT innovation and investment opportunities,” he added.

Earlier, NCC’s director of consumer affairs bureau department, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbechulam, said the commission was saddled with the responsibility of managing consumer complaints by providing access to dissatisfied telecom consumers across the country. She described NCC’s consumer portal as an alternative online channel for lodging complaints and for making enquiries as well as a veritable platform for information dissemination which is available 24 hours and can be accessed.

