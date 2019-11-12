NIWA, Navy To Strengthen Collaboration For Waterways’ Security

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Nigerian Navy has agreed to strengthen their collaboration in order to ensure safety and navigability of the nation’s waterways.

NIWA Managing Director, Chief George Muoghalu, disclosed this at the weekend while speaking with newsmen shortly after a tour of the facilities of the authority and those of the Nigerian Navy Dockyard in Port Harcourt.

Muoghalu said: “We believe that we can do a lot together working in synergy to make our waterways secure. We are trying to ensure that our water ways are yearly navigable.

“The issue of security is still there but we are collaborating with other security agencies to ensure the security of the waterways. The issue of floating debris, water hyacinth and all other security threats are being addressed.”

Conducting the NIWA boss round the Naval Dockyard, Managing Director of the Naval Shipyard Limited, Commodore Abolaji Orederu, expressed delight at Muoghalu’s visit to the Naval Shipyard, the Nigerian Navy Ship and Boat Manufacturing Company.

Orederu noted that NIWA was one of the organizations the shipyard has been yearning for their collaboration in servicing the strategic and critical enterprise of waterways services.

He explained that the Naval Shipyard Limited is in a collaborative venture arrangement with the Admiralty China Shipbuilding Offshore International Limited.(ACSOIL), adding that the Naval Shipyard Limited is one of the subsidiaries of the Nigerian Navy Group carrying out ship and boat building as well as maintenance.

The Naval Shipyard boss, stated that the Nigerian Navy has made phenomenal progress in realizing the local content in its marine engineering endeavours.

Orederu said: “The first Naval Ship was built in 2012, the second ship is built in 2016 while the third ship was undergoing construction.

‘’We are therefore thrilled that receive in this visit to the shipyard. I am particularly happy that you came with your managers in the NIWA Port Harcourt as it will enhance cooperation and understanding on our both operations.”

