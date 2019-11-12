The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has tasked Corps members to take advantage of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development (SAED) programme to acquire skills that would guarantee jobs after national service.

Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete, Ekiti Coordinator of the NYSC gave the charge on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the SAED programme for the current 2019 Batch C Stream 1 corps members at Ise-Orun-Ekiti.

Recalls that SAED is parts of the activity lined up for the three weeks Orientation programme for the 1,851 corps members’ at NYSC Permanent camp, Ise-Orun-Ekiti, in Ise/Orun Local Government Area.

Okpongete urged the corps members to avail themselves the opportunity of acquiring meaningful skills in order to contribute to the reduction of extreme poverty and hunger in the country.

The state NYSC coordinator reminded the corps members that the call to serve was to renew focus and redefine goals as well as aspirations.

She added that the SAED programme was an initiative targeting the Nigerian graduates mobilized for the one year national service for national development.

Okpongete also said that the skills acquisition programme was aimed at equipping corps members to be employers of labour rather than white-collar job seekers, which was scarce to find nowadays.

She implored them to identify demand-driven business skills and opportunities to be economically active as entrepreneurs.

In her address, the Assistant Director in Charge of SAED, Mrs Hellen Fagbemi said the programme was designed to be implemented within the framework of the camping exercise and during the service year.

Fagbemi challenged the corps members to make the best choice in acquiring a skill that would make them become great entrepreneurs in the nearest future.(NAN)

