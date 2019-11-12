Obaseki Delivers Over 156,994 Jobs In 3 Years – Report

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s determination to spur economic growth by deepening policies and initiatives targeted at job creation and entrepreneurship development has resulted in the creation of over 156,994 jobs in the state in the last three years.

This was revealed in a report by the BusinessDay Research Intelligence Unit (BRIU), presented by the publisher of BusinessDay Newspapers, Frank Aigbogun, on Monday, at the Alaghodaro 2019 Youth Summit, which is part of events lined up to celebrate Governor Obaseki’s third year in office.

Aigbogun said Governor Obaseki is making good the promise to create 200,000 jobs, noting “Not often do you find politicians delivering on their promises. The report has well laid down illustrations with vital data as well as interviews with key players, from beneficiaries in the scheme or those playing vital role in ensuring the success of the programmes. The result speaks for itself.”

The report revealed that Governor Obaseki through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has created direct and indirect jobs along its different intervention areas, with “46,576 created through job tracking; 3,434 via job matching and placement; and 22,872 from the skills development and entrepreneurship programmes.

“There are 27,732 beneficiaries under Edo Innovates; 1,376 at the Edo Food and Agriculture Cluster; 161 through the Edo Production Center; 10,000 beneficiaries through the Ministry of Wealth Creation; 12,413 in the National Social Investment Programme; as well as 32,430 beneficiaries engaged through indirect jobs. This brought the total jobs created by the Edo State Government to 156,994.”

The governor, who was visibly excited with the report, reiterated his administration’s resolve to deliver on the promise to create a minimum of 200,000 jobs in his first term in office.

Obaseki noted, “During my electioneering campaign, I promised to create 200,000 jobs and people doubted it because they think politicians would never give themselves such target. But I took the risk.”

He continued, “I am glad, happy and proud today that at the last count, we have created almost 157,000 jobs in Edo State. The evidence is there. When we came into office, our goal as an administration is to make the state a hub for businesses and production and we are achieving that.”

He added that his administration remains focused on empowering more people through quality education, as well as affordable and accessible health services.

The governor said in 2020 his administration will ensure 300 junior secondary schools are have facilities for vocational training and well-equipped science laboratories to prepare the students for the future.

“What we intend to do differently with these secondary schools is to ensure we have science laboratories and vocational training that will prepare the students to face the future. We are working on changing the mindset that education is not all about certificate,” Obaseki added.

He continued, “EdoJobs was created to assist youths retrace their steps in life. We are creating opportunities in the area of sports with the revamp of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, establishing 20 mini stadia across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, and creating jobs in agriculture.”

In his remarks, Commissioner for Youths, Hon. Damian Lawani, commended Governor Obaseki for his vision in developing a modern and civilised state, where residents live to actulise their dreams.

He said the governor appreciates the role of youths in the development of the state, adding, “Governor Obaseki has created a future for the youths in the state and has improved the educational sector, revamped technical schools, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, among others.

Head, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare said the governor, through the agency has transformed the lives of youths in the state by creating a viable platform for youth development, noting, “Our focus is to bring opportunities closer to Edo youths and create a platform to positively impact their lives.”

The guest speaker, Managing Director, SLOT Foundation, Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo who spoke on “Creating Sustainable Employment Opportunities,” said entrepreneurship is one of the fastest ways of creating a productive state.

Ezeigbo noted, “The vision of an entrepreneur is to create value for society and opportunities for the people.”

He urged entrepreneurs in Edo State to ensure they demonstrate integrity in their business dealings which is an ingredient to woo investors to invest in their business, noting, “Integrity is clearly evaporating from our character but trust is all you need to woo investors to invest in your businesses.”

