Oyetola Urges Promotion Of Health Insurance Scheme

Wife of the Governor State of Osun, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has charged individuals, Corporate Bodies, Government Agencies, Multinationals and citizens of the state among others to key into the newly introduced Osun Health Insurance Scheme policy and use it as a vehicle to positively impact on the lives of members of their communities.

Mrs Oyetola stated this in his office at Osogbo while receiving the Management team of Osun Health Insurance Scheme, led by the Agency’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Niyi Oginni

Mrs Oyetola said it is gratifying to note that, Osun State is now on a journey to achieve affordable, comprehensive and unhindered quality health care services for all residents of the state, urging the agency to embark on a wide publicity, especially to create awareness among the rural dwellers who are not privileged to know about the scheme.

She stated further that the scheme which marks a distinct milestone in the state government’s efforts to ensure a sustained provision of a critical social service to its teeming population, advised that the citizens in the State capital who are yet to adopt the scheme should quickly do so because health is wealth.

Speaking, Dr Niyi Oginni said the law that established the Osun state Health Insurance policy 2018, was passed by the State House of Assembly on 30th October 2018, which overall objectives was to achieve universal Health Coverage for the citizens of the state in the shortest possible time.

Oginni, who described Osun Health Insurance package as a good means to promote the health sector in Osun and Nigeria as a whole, added that the scheme will give citizens the grace to access effective, quality and affordable health care services.

While appreciating wife of the Governor for hosting the team, the Director of planning, Research and Statistics of the agency, Dr. Rauf Adebisi assured that robust mechanisms have been put in place to ensure transparency in operation and management of the scheme in the state.

