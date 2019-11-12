Oyo Gov’ship: APC, PDP Claim Victory, As A’Court Voids Tribunal’s Verdict

The Oyo State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday celebrated the Appeal Court judgement on the lower tribunal ruling on the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

There was confusion in the state as both parties claimed that the Court of Appeal judgement was in their favour.

In its judgement, the appellate court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, voided the tribunal’s ruling, which upheld the election of Governor Seyi Makinde but failed to give consequential order, such as calling for a rerun or declaring the APC candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, as the new governor.

Although it set aside the tribunal judgment which upheld Makinde’s election last month, the Appeal Court said that election could not be nullified and directed that the status quo before the tribunal verdict be maintained.

Rather than dismiss the petitioner’s case or sack the incumbent governor, the judges said that but for time constraint, they would have ordered for a retrial of the case.

The Court of Appeal declared that the judgement of the tribunal was perverse and therefore set it aside but refrained from making any further order on the election of Makinde or the re-hearing of the petition.

In its lead judgement which was agreed to by three other judges, the appellate court ruled that the appellants, APC and Adelabu, were not given fair hearing by the tribunal and thereby set aside the tribunal’s verdict.

Noting that the Electoral Act only gives a grace period of 180 days for the case to be heard at the tribunal, the judges affirmed that the tribunal had duly spent its time and so nothing could be done on their pronouncement as to the validity of the election.

They, therefore, resolved all issues in the favour of the appellants with a dissenting judgement from a judge, and with a proviso that they cannot nullify the election.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Adelabu’s lawyers had started preparations to appeal the verdict at the Supreme Court because to them, the judgement was neither here nor there.

The APC, however, reaffirmed its strong faith in the judiciary being the pillar of hope for the sustenance of democracy.

Reacting to the judgement via a press statement issued by its assistant publicity secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo, the Oyo APC lauded the Appeal Court judges for their pronouncement which validated the claims of the plaintiffs in the matter before it but regretted that the good people of the state would still have to wait for the final adjudication on the case before our candidate could reclaim his mandate.

Adejumo said: “The verdict given on Monday was unambiguous, apt and sound enough to convince any informed mind about the genuineness of our claim that Makinde‘s declaration as the winner of the March 9 poll was done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in error. The results announced were ridiculously inflated and there is no way such conspiracy could stand the test of proper scrutiny as this was just confirmed by the appellate court.

“While we use this opportunity to salute the court for living up to its responsibility as the last hope of the common man, we are appealing to the good people of the state including Oyo APC faithful and other key stakeholders to remain calm and resist from being provoked by the PDP government and its agents who are apparently occupying the Agodi Government House on a borrowed time.

“Obviously, the next line of action is for us as a party and our gubernatorial hopeful to approach the Supreme Court for perfection of the landmark verdict delivered by the Court of Appeal today and, by the special grace of God, we shall obtain favourable judgment from the apex court as only this would lend credence to the fact that Nigeria‘s democratic practice is premised on free and fair elections as well as the rule of law,“ APC added.

I Remain Oyo Gov – Makinde

As the APC celebrates the appellate court verdict, the PDP and its candidate (Makinde) have said that nothing had changed because they were still in the saddle of power in Oyo State.

Makinde said that the mandate given to him by the people of the state on March 9, 2019 remains intact, following the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal, in Ibadan yesterday.

The governor, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said that the mandate could not be taken away from him through the backdoor.

He said: “There is no ambiguity as to the state of things in our pacesetter state as far as the election of March 9, 2019 is concerned.

“Our party, the PDP won the election. The victory was reaffirmed by the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Ibadan.

“On Monday, the Court of Appeal, also sitting in Ibadan, delivered its judgement on the appeal by the candidate of the APC, Adebayo Adelabu.

“In its judgement, the Appeal Court refused to grant any of the three key reliefs sought by the APC candidate. The court refused to nullify the election; it also refused to order for a fresh election or the retrial of the petition.

“With the above being the reality of the outcome of the Appeal Court judgment, the election of Seyi Makinde as the governor of Oyo State has just been reaffirmed.

“There is nothing in the Appeal Court’s judgment that affects the returns made by INEC and there is nothing that tampers with the mandate freely given to Seyi Makinde by the people of Oyo State.

“Governor Makinde hereby urges the good people of the state to remain calm and refuse to be provoked by agents of disruption who are seeking to upturn the truth, which remains constant, against all odds.

“We also wish to enjoin the people of Oyo State to ignore the doctored reports in some media outlets, which are merely quoting the judgment of the Court of Appeal out of context,” he said.

Makinde assured the people of the state that he would not be deterred from taking the state to greater heights through the implementation of his four-point agenda.

Appellate Court Reserves Judgment In Delta, Imo

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has reserved its judgment in the appeal filed by candidate of theAPC, Great Ogboru against the election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Uzo Ndukwe-Anyanwu, reserved judgment to a date that would be announced after parties in the appeal adopted and argued their briefs.

The respondents in the appeal are Governor Okowa of the PDP and INEC.

Ogboru and the APC seek to upturn the decision of the Delta State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which returned Okowa for a second term as governor of Delta State.

INEC had declared Okowa and the PDP winner of the governorship election, haven garnered majority of the lawful votes cast in the poll.

But the appellants in a 37-ground of appeal filed by their counsel, Nicholson Ichekor, asked the court to set aside the entire judgment of the tribunal on the ground that the tribunal erred in law when it dismissed their appeal for lacking in merit.

The three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Suleiman Belgore, had last September dismissed Ogboru and APC‘s petition against the return of Governor Okowa on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove the cases of irregularities and malpractices claimed in their petition.

However, in the appeal against the decision of the tribunal, Ogboru and APC argued that the lower court erred in law when it relied on the issue of over voting instead of allocation of votes as canvassed in their petition to dismiss it.

The appellants in urging the court to nullify Okowa‘s election claimed that in some polling units, the total number of votes cast exceeded the total number of accredited voters, adding that there was non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in relation to the accreditation of voters.

However, in response to the appeal, Okowa and the PDP urged the Court of Appeal to dismiss Ogboru and APC‘s appeal for being incompetent and unmeritorious.

Also yesterday, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja reserved judgment in three separate appeals challenging the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State in the March 9 governorship election.

The five-member panel headed by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye announced that judgment in the three appeals would be delivered on a date to be communicated to the parties after they adopted their written addresses as brief of argument in the appeals.

The appeals filed against the judgment of the tribunal, which upheld the election of Ihedioha, included that of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and its governorship candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume; Action Alliance (AA) and his governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The appellants asked the court to void the election of Ihedioha on ground that he did not obtain the constitutional one-quarter of the votes in at least two-thirds of the 27 local government areas of the state, in line with Section 179 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In their submissions by their counsel, the appellants asked the court to set aside the decision of the tribunal and declare them winner of the election or in the alternative order INEC to conduct a fresh election into the office of the governor of Imo State.

The three-man panel of the tribunal had in a unanimous decision delivered on September 21 held that Ihedioha was lawfully declared the winner of the election by INEC.

The panel chaired by Justice Malami Dongondaji had in the judgment dismissed Ararume, Nwosu and Uzodinma‘s petitions for lacking in merit on the ground that they failed to prove the allegations they made in their petitions.

In his appeal, Ararume urged the appellate court to upturn the decision of the tribunal because the lower court erred in law when it arrived at the decision that his case and that of his party lacked merit and accordingly dismissed it.

The appeal which was predicated on 22 grounds was argued by his lead lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN) while that of Nwosu and AA, was argued by Niyi Akintola (SAN) and that of Uzodinma and APC was handled by Damian Dodo (SAN).

They all urged the panel to allow the appeal and grant all the reliefs sought by the appellants.

However, the lead counsel to Ihedioha and the PDP, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) and K.C.O. Njemanze (SAN) respectively, urged the court to dismiss the appeals for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

The respondents submitted that the appeal of the AA and Nwosu in particular constitute a waste of the precious time of the court since the Supreme Court in a judgment delivered on October 22 had already struck out the name of Nwosu as the candidate of the AA in the governorship election in Imo State.

