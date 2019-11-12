Trans-sahara Road Will Continue To Receive Govt’s Attention – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the Trans-saharan road, being a major economic route, will continue to receive the desired attention.

The president made this known yesterday in Abuja, during his address at the opening ceremony of the 70th session of the Trans-sahara Liaison Committee (TRLC) hosted by Nigeria, from 11th to 12th November, 2019.

President Buhari who was represented by the minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, assured ministers of the 6 Sub-Saharan African countries that constitute TRLC and other stakeholders present at the event that Nigeria is currently upgrading the section of the Trans-sahara road within its borders and that special funding consideration has been committed to the reconstruction work.

“The Trans-sahara road, being a major economic road through Nigeria, will continue to receive the desired attention so that it will facilitate not only economic activities, but also regional and continental integration.

“Our commitment is to increase Nigeria’s stock of road infrastructure in order to ease the cost and time of doing business and improve our economic competitiveness as envisaged under our Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP),” he noted.

Speaking earlier, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, said it is crucial for every Nigerian to be aware of the imperativeness of the project as it bears on the lives of the people economically.

He said there will be coast to coast connectivity, adding that a total of 9 highways at different stages meant to achieve the connectivity include: first, the Lagos-Dakar (through Some in Benin Republic); second, the Mumbassa-through Yaounde in Cameroon; and third, the Lagos-Algier Highway which is the focus of 2019 session’s deliberations.

He said of the road which covers a total of 9, 022km (7,171) km, 80 per cent is now has asphaltic layer, leaving 20 per cent earth surfaced portion, meaning 80 per cent of the highway that used to be travelled only by camels and horses as a footpath is now motorable, translating to an unprecedented economic breakthrough for the people.

“That road serves 37 regions in Africa, 74 urban centres, 60 million inhabitants within the 6 countries, and that is what Nigerians should understand-that we are part of a robust highway network,” he said.

The Trans-sahara Road Liaison Committee (TRLC), which is composed of incumbent ministers of works from the six constituent countries of the Republic of Tunisia, Democratic Republic of Algeria, Republic of Mali, Republic of Chad, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria was founded in 1966 to encourage road link and socio-economic integration amongst member countries.

