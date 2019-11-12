UK Envoy To Women: Don’t Abdicate Your Roles In Nation building

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Gill Atkinson has charged Nigerian women not to abdicate their roles in nation building.

She gave the advice at the two-day Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) 18th annual conference themed, “Shaping the Future: Strategizing to Win,” held in Lagos.

Speaking at a plenary section titled, “Our Seat at the Table,” Atkinson noted that women needed to have the confidence, self-belief, not outsource their career or destiny to their organisation by taking charge of it, as they reflect on past achievements to convince themselves of why they deserve to occupy any top positions in sight when self-doubt arises.

She added that, “One of the things that is incumbent on women who are succeeding is to do their best to influence systems, structures and legal requirements that mean but good intentions turn into hard reality.”

The Consul General, United States Consulate General, Claire Pierangelo emphasised unconscious bias as part of human nature that exist in government, companies and corporate organisations, that women need to be aware of it.

Pierangelo added that,’’ Women need to be aware of bias and create a system that is transparent, that is fair in evaluation and based on specific criteria that everyone can be measured against.”

In a bid to close the gap in the progression of women in the workplace, (WIMBIZ) had called for more women to use their touted qualities to occupy spaces at top management tables while making an impact.

Influential women leaders implored their fellow women to use their hardworking, multitasking, self-motivation/determination, confidence, among other qualities as proactive steps to reaching the highest decision making in their organisation and taking up key leading and high-level corporate executive roles.

The programme witnessed different plenary sections raise issues and proffered solutions that bothers on organisational and individual growth of women; where Head of Coverage, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, Mrs. Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo emerged the new WIMBIZ Chairperson of the Executive Council and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, the founder and CEO, DO.II Designs Limited, emerging as the new Chairman, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ.

