We Will Adopt Proactive Approach To Curb Natural Disasters, Says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has said his administration will henceforth adopt pro-active approach in preventing natural disasters across the state, saying reactive approaches had proved to be counter-productive in disaster management.

The governor specifically maintained that the state government would take measures aimed at preventing flood and disasters in the state.

Makinde while speaking at the flag-off of the mid-term review of the World Bank-sponsored Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project, said government would change approach to natural disaster.

He declared that the government would change the approach to natural disasters and their impacts from the reactive mode to a proactive approach, adding that such a step would help in pre-empting and preventing the disasters and reducing their impacts.

The governor expressed the readiness of the state government to continue to collaborate “with the World Bank on the IUFMP to develop ways to move from a reactive approach to disasters to a more proactive one of pre-empting and preventing natural disasters and reducing the disastrous impact.

“We will continue to give optimal support to the project until it completes its eight-year circle and realises its laudable objective to provide fundamental and far-reaching solutions to the perennial and incessant flooding that has become typical of Ibadan.

“Although we have not had any recent floods as bad as that which occurred in 2011, starting this last August, we had to issue flood alerts asking people who live in flood-prone areas to vacate those zones until the heavy rains recede.

“We know we can and have to do more both in the short, medium and long term. It saddens us that this last September, the communities of Oke Odo and Oke-Bola suffered heavy losses due to flooding.

“That is why we are presently working on the channelization of major rivers in the state. The channelization of the Ogunpa River and others will increase floodwater runoff capacity. We are also continually educating and sensitising our people on the dangers of poor sanitation and building houses in areas that contribute to flooding. Our four environmental tribunals will act swiftly to enforce our environmental laws”, the governor said.

Makinde, who noted that the state government remained committed to the successful implementation of the IUFMP, maintained that the Mid-Term Review of the intervention was imperative, saying: “Therefore, this Mid-Term Review is auspicious.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, stated that the review “afforded the government the opportunity to point out some areas of critical interventions that need to be factored into the project in order to ensure the full realization of its objectives.”

