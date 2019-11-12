World Food Prize Foundation Names Barbara Stinson President

The World Food Prize Foundation has announced Barbara Stinson President of the organization, effective January 4, 2020.

The World Food Price Foundation is the international organization recognizing the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world.

In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by the Organisation’s Director of Communications and Events, Nicole Barreca, it stated that Ms. Stinson previously who served as a co-founder and Senior Partner of the Meridian Institute, will succeed Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn, whose 20-year presidency established the international reputation and secured the legacy of the World Food Prize. Ms. Stinson will become the second president of the Foundation since Dr. Norman Borlaug established it in 1986.

Chairman of the Foundation, John Ruan III said “The Board, Council of Advisors and I are delighted Barbara will join the World Food Prize Foundation as our next President. We look forward to her leading the Foundation’s next era as we continue to advance Borlaug’s mission of increasing agricultural productivity and education globally,”

He said, “Based on her impeccable policy credentials, ability to convene diverse groups of people to advance a common purpose, proven business management skills and passion for our purpose, I am confident that Barbara is the right leader to uphold the outstanding reputation of the World Food Prize while expanding the impact of our programs to address pressing global challenges, including nutrition, climate change, water and soil management, gender equity and youth engagement.”

Ms. Stinson brings more than 30 years of experience in environmental public policy and business management, focusing the last 10 years on global food security and food safety. She has successfully led collaborations addressing complex challenges, such as tackling food safety in sub-Saharan Africa and addressing the impact of climate change in agricultural productivity. Her work emphasizes policies and programs that support smallholder farmers, especially women and youth, by bringing institutional support and access to new tools, technologies and data to improve the quantity, quality and availability of food.

In her response, Ms. Stinson said“I am excited and honored to lead the World Food Prize Foundation. I am committed to shaping the strategic direction of the Foundation, expanding the reach of its collaborations and programs to continue Dr. Borlaug’s mission to end hunger,”

“I look forward to working alongside the Council of Advisors, Laureates, partners and talented team to make a meaningful impact in the lives of smallholder farmers, specifically women and youth. It’s imperative that public and private partners collectively mobilize to address critical global challenges that are impacting the health of our people and planet. Together, I am confident we can make significant progress by 2050.”

According to Louise Fresco, President of the Executive Board of Wageningen University & Research and member of the Foundation’s Council of Advisors, “Engaging youth around the world is critical to achieving our global food security goals. Barbara brings the policy and management experience necessary to help the Foundation and its partners continue expanding the impact of World Food Prize’s youth programs globally.”

Amb. Quinn, who announced his retirement in March 2019, will continue to lead the World Food Prize until the end of the year. “I applaud the Board’s selection of Barbara as the next president of the World Food Prize,” said Amb. Quinn. “I know the Foundation will continue to prosper and grow under her leadership.”

