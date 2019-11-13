‘8 Years After, 34 States Yet To Domesticate FoI Act’

After eight years, thirty four states in the country are yet to domesticate the Freedom Of Information Act 2011 signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mass Communication guru, Samaila Balarabe, who made the disclosure in Katsina yesterday at a two -day capacity building training for court reporters organised by Journalists for Accountability and Good Governance (JAGGI) in collaboration with Katsina State High Court of Justice, lamented that only Lagos and Ekiti states had domesticated the Act of the National Assembly.

Balarabe, a former chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic chapter, in a paper titled: ‘‘Nigerian Journalists and Freedom of Information Act,” urged the media, civil right groups and relevant organs of government to accord the Act a wider publicity and sensitization in public interest.

The veteran broadcaster turned mass communication lecturer canvassed for the production of simplified version of the Act, Frequently Asked Questions and a dedicated online platform in view of the importance of the legislation not only to journalists but all Nigerians in a bid to have more opportunity to access information from public offices to broaden citizens’ perception on governance.

Declaring the workshop open, the Katsina State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, described the training as another stride by the state judiciary towards implementing the justice sector reforms.

“Judicial reporting requires specialized skills so as to avoid miscarriage of justice and prejudicial reporting that may cause damage, harm, injury or bring disrepute on one party in favour of another,” said Justice Abubakar.

Earlier, the state coordinator of JAGGI, Lawal Saidu Funtua, said the dangerous trend of courts becoming the greatest victims of fake news reporting by both the conventional and the social media users prompted the training.

He warned: “If we make judges, courts and judgements as subjects of ridicule through our reporting, surely we are moving our society on the path of chaos and anarchy.”

