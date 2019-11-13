Abuja Meeting By EPM State Working Committee, A Farce – Obaseki’s Aide

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has described the decisions taken by a group of persons parading themselves as the factional State Working Committee of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, as ultra vires, null and void.

In a statement, he said, “Our attention has been drawn to a meeting by a group of persons referring to themselves as the factional State Working Committee of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“It is laughable that a meeting to take decisions on matters in Edo State is held in Abuja, which goes to prove that the gathering is another manifestation of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), which remains proscribed by the APC in Edo State.

“Hence, whatever decisions they take is ultra vires, null and void.”

He added, “We will like to, once again, put it on record that the only recognised Executive of the APC in Edo State is the one led by Anselm Ojezua Esq. Those parading themselves to be a factional State Working Committee are mere mischief-makers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

