AFCON 2021: Super Eagles Aim For Perfect Start

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be aiming to make perfect start to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign when they trade-tackle Squirrels of Benin Republic at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, this evening.

Prior to this encounter, the Super Eagles had played Ukraine and Brazil in international friendlies to strengthen the team.

Rohr has named a strong squad for back-to-back qualifying matches against Benin and Lesotho with Captain Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina, Samuel Kalu and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi return to the squad after missed the friendly matches against Ukraine and Brazil respectively.

Coach Michel Dussuyer will be eyeing a positive result in Uyo, and has picked 14 players who featured in Egypt 2019 for this clash.

Gernot Rohr’s men finished in third place at the 2019 edition of the AFCON hosted by Egypt, a championship where Benin made it to the knockout round of the competition for the first time ever, albeit as one of the best third-placed teams in the group.

Nigeria are three-time African champions and huge favourites to claim a big win over coach Michel Dussuyer’s men but there are very few football minnows left on the continent and a Benin team that held its own against Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal, narrowly losing to the latter in Egypt is not one of them.

Head-to-head

Benin’s first ever recorded international match was a 1-0 loss to Nigeria in Dahomey exactly 60 years ago and a mere two weeks after, in the return leg of that fixture in Lagos, the Green Eagles handed their neighbours a 10-1 defeat, Benin’ heaviest till date.

This fixture has become a close affair in recent years however, with Nigeria not scoring more than two goals against Benin in the last 15 years.

The last time this two met in a CHAN qualifier in 2017, the Super Eagles triumphed 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

