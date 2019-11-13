BUSINESS
AgroNigeria, NACCIMA, Others To Hold Dialouge On Agribusiness
Voice of Nigeria’s Agriculture, AgroNigeria in collaboration with Nigeria Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN) and Organised Private Sector Exporters Association (OPEXA) are set to hold a dialogue on Agribusiness.
The event tagged, “Farm2Fork Dialogue” is slated for December 3rd – 4th, 2019, at the Main Auditorium, Government House, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, will leverage on the positive momentum generated by recent economic actions of the government with a view to ensure that the Nigerian economy and its critical stakeholders benefit there-from.
The co-convener of the Dialogue, Richard Mark-Mbaram, said the platform is imperative to facilitate the needed solutions to challenges bedeviling agribusiness in the country.
“The dialogue will hinge on the key narrative that the Nigerian private sector in agriculture is keen on fostering a Proactive Partnership for Prosperity (PPP) with the public sector. Right from local production to processing, logistics, consumption and exports, there exists cross-cutting challenges which can only be comprehensively addressed by having all stakeholders around the table.
“This is what the Farm2Fork Dialogue seeks to achieve. In essence, the Dialogue is designed not only to interrogate the causative issues resulting in the current reality of agro-commodity deficits in the country, but to evolve a trajectory for short-medium and long-term solutions – this premised on an inclusive template”, he said.
According to him, the themed of the dialogue, “Eliminating the Impediments to a Prosperous Commodity Agribusiness”, is targeted at fashioning the modalities to usher in a prosperous era in Nigeria’s agricultural sector. This is in light of the current realities plaguing the country’s agricultural commodity business.
