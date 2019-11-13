Air Transport Contributes 6.2m Jobs, $55.8bn To Africa GDP – ICAO

President of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, Dr. Bernard Aliu has said African aviation industry is one of the fastest growing today and currently supports 6.2 million jobs and contributes $55.8 billion to Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Aliu, who stated this at the 50th anniversary celebration of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) in Dakar Senegal, said “in Africa today, air transport supports 6.2 million jobs and 55.8 billion dollars in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the African aviation market is one of the world’s most promising in terms of its overall growth potential, due largely to your emerging industrial sectors and steadily increasing population figures.

“In accordance with ICAO’s long-term traffic forecasts, passenger traffic for the Africa region is expected to grow by 4.3 per cent annually up to 2045, while freight traffic should also expand faster than world average, at 3.9 per cent annually over the same period.”

Aviation spokesperson, James Odaudu said in a statement that Aliu also noted that “these increases should see aviation-related employment in Africa increasing to roughly 9.8 million jobs by 2036, and its air transport GDP impacts almost tripling to $159 billion over the same period.”

Certainly, these trends he said underscore the tremendous potential of well-managed and ICAO-compliant air transport growth to lift this continent into a new era of promise and prosperity.

“Air connectivity is a unique and indispensable catalyst for socio-economic growth, and one which facilitates mobility and contributes to the development of trade, tourism, and services both within Africa and between it and the world” he noted.

He proffered solutions on what Africa needs to do to reap the benefits further, noting that “I would like to leave you with five key calls to action which will be instrumental to how effectively Africa optimizes its aviation capacities and potential in the years ahead – increase air connectivity, updating of the common African Civil Aviation Policy (AFCAP), States to adopt aviation infrastructure development and related priorities, strengthen and support the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and better-trained personnel.”

Also commenting, Mr. Gabriel LESA President of AFCAC Fifty years is a major milestone in the life of an organization, as it is for any individual.

“Our commemoration is not so much a festivity, but a serious occasion to pause and introspect on this fifty-year AFCAC journey. AFCAC had a modest but important beginning, unable to manage its own secretariat, but with the guidance of the African Union (OAU) then and under the able management of ICAO, AFCAC grew to wean itself from ICAO and is growing into a maturing organization that we are all very proud of today.

“It has taken AFCAC along time to be able to effectively run its affairs, to the chagrin of most stakeholders at times and even longer to engender confidence and provide assurances in the discharge of its mandate” he noted.

