Alleged N29b Fraud: EFCC Closes Case Against Nyako, Others

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, in the alleged N29 billion money laundering charge against a former Adamawa state governor, Murtala Nyako and eight others, before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, informed the court of the prosecution’s decision to close its case.

The prosecution had on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, called its last witness, Mr. Kobis, who testified via a video link from London.

However, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, counsel to the 3rd defendant, who had applied to the court to recall three prosecution witnesses (witness number 12, 26 and 27) for cross examination, opposed the submission of the prosecution to close its case. He was supported by counsel to the 5th defendant.

“I am opposed to the closure of the case by the prosecution and if the witnesses are produced for cross-examination, it is consistent with the principle of fair hearing and it will also amount to a discharge by prosecution to assist the defence in proving its case,” Maikyau said.

In his response, Jacobs urged the court to give the prosecution more time to enable it argue the application of the defence and to weigh if the statements of the said prosecution witnesses are material to the case.

Nyako and eight others are facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a 37-count charge of money laundering, allegedly perpetrated while Nyako was Adamawa State governor.

Justice Abang adjourned the case until November 19, 2019, to enable the prosecution respond to the application of the 3rd defendant’s counsel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

