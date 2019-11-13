APC Will Reclaim Bauchi – Dahuwa

In this interview with ANDREW ESSIEN, a national secretary aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Samaila Dahuwa, speaks on a wide range of issues affecting the party and what he hopes to bring to the table if elected as the party’s scribe.

Why do you think Bauchi state should produce the National Secretary of your party, the APC, when it is currently being governed by the opposition PDP?

As you all know, Bauchi state used to be an APC state which was at the forefront of electing Mr. president, giving him the most votes in almost all his elections and all of a sudden, Bauchi suddenly became at the governorship level, a PDP state but I want you to know that the Senate, the House of Representative and the State House of Assembly all belongs to the APC. This is the reason we said give us the National Secretary position so that we will have a point where our politicians will rally around and take back our mandate at least come 2023. We all know that as it stands today in the whole region, Bauchi state is the most disadvantaged. We don’t have any position at the National Working level. We don’t have any position in the leadership of the National Assembly. At least, we don’t have it now.

We also don’t have any of our leading politicians with any position in this government and you know that politicians are actual foot soldiers; they are the people that go round the villages, community canvassing for votes and if you don’t have a politician around with a position of authority and influence, that other politicians can rally around him, very easily our opponent can take that position. Don’t forget PDP is working round the clock in order to make sure it has entrenched its successes because these successes and all what they are doing is gearing towards 2023.

What you consider as major challenges of the party after the 2019 elections?

Indeed it is normal for political parties to have rancour and challenges especially after winning elections and I don’t think what is going on in APC today is any different from what has been going on in all the parties in Nigeria post-election and when they are in government. So, that is not a problem and I don’t think it is right to say that there is any serious problem in APC in terms of leadership.

However, the fact that our last national secretary has left, he has done his best and we are just here clamouring to come and fill in his large shoes, continue with the good works he has started and see if we can finish all he has started. I don’t think we have any serious problem in terms of leadership that is different from any other party and don’t forget, leadership is more challenging when you win the election and no one admits your successes but concentrate more on your shortcomings. So, shortcomings are normal and I don’t think we should dwell on our shortcomings. We want to reposition ourselves so that we can face the shortcomings and prepare for 2023. The last time I spoke to the media, I told them 2023 won’t be an easy ride for APC because a lot of politicians rode on the back of President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity, honesty. But in 2023, such thing won’t exist. It is very important we start to strategise now. The first thing is to put our house in order, all the positions that are not filled, we should endeavour to fill them with prominent APC faithful and we move on. Thank God in APC we have a large pool of competent Nigerians that are running for this position as you know we have an architect from Borno state, a lawyer from Taraba state, a prominent person from Yobe state and this are Nigerians that have excelled in their various endeavours and they are all competent people from APC to choose from and we believe anyone of us can do the job; I am of course a medical doctor from Bauchi and it is left for the national leadership of the party to look at anyone of us and the advantages any candidate will bring to the APC and pick him because it is very important to understand the difference between political office and party office. In my opinion, an office like the office of the national secretary, is given so that the party can have an electoral advantage.

If we have to put all the party offices in one place and win the election, then we have to do that. However, even if we have all the best politicians with the best party democracy and then lose the election, we are useless. That is my view.

With the delay in having a National Secretary, do you think it is causing any harm to the party and how soon do you expect the party to rise up and have this sorted out?

Well, obviously there is a delay and there is a party and legal machinery that governs how to go about this issue of replacing officials and offices. I am very comfortable and very sure that the law hasn’t been breached because if the law has been breached, the present leadership will not allow it. The present chairman will not accept it. So I am very sure the party laws and the laws of the land haven’t been breached.

However, let’s bear in mind we have an opponent that is very serious about taking over. We have an opponent that has been in government and has destroyed this country and has tasted eight years of not being in government. They are now doing whatever it takes to be in that government. So, with this in mind, we should know that it is very important to really put our house in order and one of the things we must do and do quickly is appoint all the appointable, elect all the electable and start the party machinery and let it start working in full gear because that is the only thing that will save APC.

It will not be fair to Nigerians that after we have rescued them from the hands of the PDP and after we have stabilized this country, to now suddenly become lackadaisical and allow PDP to takeover and take us back to the era of bombing all those.

What will bring to the table if chosen as the national secretary, bearing in mind the crisis in almost all the states in the federation?

I don’t think there are crises in all the states of the federation and one of the things I want you to understand about party politics are just part of the political distractions. There are not really crises , that is what the politics is all about. Yes we have issues in many states and if you look at them deeply you will find that all the issues are bothering around leadership and interest.

So, it is not really a crises because if it is a crisis I am sure the leadership of the party would have resolved it. However, I can say that there are no issues in the state and if we will be given the opportunity to serve as the national secretary one of the things we will do is to bring about cohesion and brig everyone to the table to discuss, negotiate and come up with a better and workable solution to all the issues bedeviling our states but to be honest with you some of the states don’t have issues like my state Bauchi I don’t think we have an issue in terms of leadership. Most of the states that are having issue are centered around interest of this or that.

