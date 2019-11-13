Appeal Court Affirms Gov Sule’s Election

The Makurdi division of the Court of Appeal, yesterday upheld the decision of the Nassarawa State Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Engineer Abdullahi Sule, as governor of Nasarawa State.

The Tribunal had dismissed petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, David Ombugadu, against INEC, Governor Sule and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Tribunal presided over by Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, in an eight-hour judgment said, the petition lacks merit and so thereby dismissed.

According to him, the petitioner was supposed to prove his case of alleged over voting, disruption of votes, falsification of results among others, beyond reasonable doubt.

Not satisfied with the Tribunal’s judgement, the PDP governorship candidate approach the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court, in its judgement delivered by Justice Jumai Sankey, resolved all the five issues raised in the petition brought before it against the appellants, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Hon. David Ombugadu.

The court held that the appellants were unable to prove their case and thereby affirmed the verdict earlier passed by the Tribunal, which confirmed that Engineer Sule was legally and lawfully returned as Governor of Nasarawa State.

Speaking on the judgement, counsel to the Nasarawa State governor, Dr. Mubarak Adekunle, hailed the decision of the Appeal Court.

“The Court of Appeal in Makurdi has just delivered its judgement. The court resolved all the five issues against the appellant.

“The Tribunal struck out several paragraphs of their reply to Engineer A. A Sule’s reply. They appealed against that. The Court of Appeal affirmed it that the Tribunal was very right, to have struck out all those paragraphs.

“On all the allegations which borders on disenfranchisement, cancellation of votes, inflation of votes and deflation of votes, the Court of Appeal affirmed that the Tribunal was right, that they were unable to prove their allegations.

“Finally, on whether Engineer A. A Sule was fully or properly returned as elected, the Court of Appeal also affirmed that having resolved all the allegations against the appellant, that they were unable to prove their case, affirmed the verdict of the tribunal, that Engineer Sule was legally, lawfully and properly returned as Governor of Nasarawa State,” he said.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), Ibrahim Abdullahi Balarabe, has congratulated Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, on his victory at the Court of Appeal.

This was contained in a statement issued by his press secretary, Jibrin Gwamna.

Balarabe described the governor’s victory as a victory for democracy, peace and progress of the state.

The speaker emphasized that the judgment of the Court of Appeal has further reaffirmed the choice, wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

He also called on the opposition and indeed the entire people of the state to shun all forms of sentiments and join hand with the governor to move the state forward.

“With the trend of judgments being carried out in the country and across party lines devoid of any sentiments has demonstrated that the judiciary is indeed independent and doing the needful as the last hope of everyone,” he added.

