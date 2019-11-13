NEWS
Army, DICON Sign Pact To Produce Mine Resistant Vehicles
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has signed agreement with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) on mass production of Nigerian made Mine Resistant Anti-ambush Protected vehicles (MRAP).
The move is part of efforts to protect front line troops and reduce collateral damage during military operations.
Buratai who was represented by the chief of policy and plans (COPP) Lamidi Adeosun said the agreement is in fulfilment of the lofty dreams of the COAS in reducing reliance on foreign nations for the needed critical equipment for the Nigerian Army.
He noted that despite good training, lack of critical equipment will negate the actualisation of the principle and cost of training, hence, the desire to look inward in terms of research and development to produce what the Army needs.
“We are here today to sign agreement to produce indigenous Mine Resistant Anti Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAP) named Ezugwu. The COAS different that the MRAP bears the name of the pioneer Major General Ezugwu,” he said
He noted that though the vehicle may not be as fine as the imported ones, the Army will continue to task its ingenuity and continue to evolve ways of improving to get desired standard.
In his remarks, the director general of DICON, Major General Victor Ezugwu lauded the COAS for the confidence repose in the corporation.
He assured that the corporation would deliver the first 10 MRAPs in December for the Chief of Army Staff conference 2019.
Ezugwu said the project which was conceived and funded by the Chief of Army Staff has gone beyond the production of prototype but the mass production of the vehicles.
Meanwhile, the Aguma of Bass Benin HRH Alh Bako Dogwo conferred special award on the COAS, Buratai as the ‘Bijeshi’ which means warrior who never fails for his achievements.
He appealed to the COAS to recruit more Bassa sons and daughter’s in the service for them to contribute to the development of their nation.
