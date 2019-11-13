As The Grassroots Mobilise For Yahaya Bello’s Reelection

There is no doubt that Saturday, November 16, governorship election in Kogi State is a done deal for Governor Yahaya Bello, considering the positive impact of his administration on rural dwellers in Kogi State.

Governor Yahaya Bello has done so much for the rural dwellers in the state in the past four years in office and the evidences are on ground for anyone who cares to see. Some of the impact of Governor Yayaha Bello’s administration which today is serving as campaign tool and winning factors for his reelection are; Firstly, the security of lives and property of the rural dwellers.

Since the creation of Kogi State there has never been any governor that is so committed and passionate for the security of lives and properties of his people like Governor Yahaya Bello. The governor has demonstrated this in the last four years in office through his policies and programmes aimed at making Kogi State safe for all. This he has also done through his support and cooperation with all the security agencies in the state.

His Excellency’s recent comment during the visit of minister of Mine and Steel to Kogi State to inspect the Ajaokuta Steel Company shows clearly a man who is determined to fight crime and create jobs for the youths who are mostly blamed for the insecurity and crime in any society. In his words, “Once this company is back into operation the rate of crime, if not totally eliminated, will be drastically reduced as the youths who are employed in this company might not think of committing any crime having exhausted their strength during the days working in legitimate jobs.” This is one of the reasons why Kogi State cannot and will never afford to be in the hands of the opposition party in the governorship election.

Ajaokuta Steel Company has been closed down for years. None of the past governors had the political will and the interest of the state especially the unemployed youths, to influence the federal government to rehabilitate the company to create jobs for the youths, but here is Governor Yayaha Bello, in only four years in office was able to lobby President Muhammadu Buhari by mobilising all the traditional rulers in the state to appeal to the President for the rehabilitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company for the creation of employment for the people of Kogi State and for the overall interest of the country in general.

The visit has yielded excellent result with the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ministers to Russia and signing memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russian Government for the rehabilitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The visit then to Aso Villa by Governor Bello and traditional rulers from Kogi State was misinterpreted by the desperate politicians who never think of the interest of the state but rather their personal interests which had been the norm before now. They accused the governor of taking the traditional rulers for his endorsement for second term in office, but today it turned out to be for the overall interest of Kogi State irrespective of party affiliations.

Secondly, justice, equity and fairness done to traditional institution by Governor Yahaya Bello has no doubt earned him great support, love, acceptance and blessing from God and the people. Despite the cost implication of doing this, the governor through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the leadership of the Commissioner, Engr. (Dr.) Abubakar Ohere, was able to carry out this great and sensitive task of grading, upgrading and appointment of traditional rulers who are long overdue for this appointments before the assumption of office by the governor.

The APC government had done the upgrading of traditional rulers, which the past PDP administrations in the state never had the political will to do. Today the scenario has changed with this large number of traditional rulers in the state and the payment of all their allowances both the one inherited from the previous administrations which has brought peace and stability in our grassroots and will count in Saturday’s election.

With all these efforts by Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration to ensure peace, harmony and security of lives and properties in the state, it is very unfortunate for any candidate of a political party to accuse him of sponsoring thugs to attack or burn opposition party’s secretariat. The statement credited to SDP governorship candidate accusing Governor Yahaya Bello of sending thugs to burn down SDP secretariat in Lokoja the state capital is quit unfortunate. The accusation was made out of desperation to grab power by all means. Political parties candidates should guide their utterances and stop heating up the polity ahead of the election.

The response of the D-G Media and Publicity of Governor Yahaya Bello, Kingsley Fanwo asking the SDP candidate to tender an apology to Governor Yahaya Bello for accusing him and his party, APC of sponsoring thugs to burn down the party’s secretariat is the right and matured way to handle such allegation by any responsible government.

–Bala, a social researcher, writes from Abuja

