Attacks On DSS Uncalled For

The Department of State Security (DSS) has come under unprecedented attacks for doing its statutory duty of ensuring national security and wellbeing of the nation in recent times. A typical example of such attacks is the one by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the of case of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore. The attack on the DSS is not only malicious, unpatriotic, but clearly uncalled for.

The NBA had condemned the DSS actions and conduct, describing them as impunity and disobedience to court order for the release of Sowore, even when he failed to meet the bail conditions set by the court. The bar need not be reminded that no one is above the law, and that when you commit a crime, you should pay for it. Sentiments should not be allowed to take precedence over the course of justice or legal processes.

The core mandate of the DSS is to protect and defend the Federal Republic of Nigeria against domestic threats; to uphold and enforce the criminal laws of Nigeria and to provide leadership and criminal justice services to both federal and state law-enforcement organs. And these the Service has done and continues to do. I can arguably say that the DSS has not been found wanting in these core areas of its mandate. The allegations against Sowore border on national security and are multifaceted. They pose external and domestic threats, and the law of the land should be allowed to take its course, no matter who is involved.

DSS, under Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has constantly adapted to various roles necessitated by evolving security threats in Nigeria, including counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency. The Service is also responsible for the security of the President and Vice President. The officers regularly undergo shooting marksmanship and undercover training, among other confidential operations.

There is no gain saying that since Bichi came on board as the director general of the DSS, the organisation has been reorganised and repositioned. The DSS under Bichi has put in place to address cases of human rights abuse. The organisation can beat its chest as having the best detention facilities in the country. Inmates are treated humanely and professionally, because their wellbeing is paramount to the Service.

The current DSS DG is a silent achiever who ethically does not blow his trumpet; his works speak for him. And his officers and men are living witnesses to these achievements. The intelligence organisation now has better welfare packages for its officers and men. Bichi has put in place housing scheme for the staff; and has also ensured officers get promotions as at when due, and on merit. There is also regular training in place for officers in line with global trend of security challenges. All these, no doubt, serve as morale boost for DSS officers to carry out their duties patriotically and uncompromisingly so.

Under the impeccable leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the DSS has been transformed into a world class professional security organisation. In the last one year, for instance, he diligently synergised intelligence gathering and ensured that the agency delivers on its core mandate. Little wonder, the organisation is now more public-friendly than ever before.

As Nigerians, it is high time we inculcated in us the spirit of patriotism to be seen to uphold the values of true citizenship in actions and words. When we make utterances that undermine these values, we are arguably attacking the fabrics of our nationhood. We must support institutions like the DSS to make Nigeria work. And this is the vision of the DSS under Yusuf Magaji Bichi. Let us support the DSS to carry its core mandate and Nigeria will be better for it.

Kano is a PhD student of Policy and Development Studies in ABU Zaria.

