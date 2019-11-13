NEWS
Breaking: Another Edo APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Passes Vote Of Confidence On Oshiomhole-led NWC
In a surprising turn of event, another faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the suspension of the Edo State governor, Godwin obaseki and other Key members of his administration from the Party.
This is as the the faction further passed passed a vote of confidence on the Adams Oshiomhole-led leadership of the party at the national level.
Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, factional Chairman of the APC in the state, Col. David Imuse (rtd) further stated that the purported suspension of the state secretary, Lawrence Okah was a nullity .
