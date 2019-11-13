NEWS
Buratai Seeks NEDC’s Support To Stabilise N/East
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has sought the support of North East Development Commission (NEDC) in order to achieve total stability in the region.
Buratai made the call in Abuja, when he paid a courtesy call on the Commission to discuss ways of retaining absolute peace and social economic progress in the north east.
He said, “This visit will be the beginning of Nigerian Army and NEDC because we have a common goal and in one way or the other we are affected with the challenges of north east. Nigerian army will give you all the required support to achieve your mandate in the north east.
He further stated that to achieve the mandate, Nigeria army requires the support of NEDC in the stabilization of full economic activities. “It is our hope that the Commission will look deep into the issue of infrastructure especially, roads in the region.”
Chairman of NEDC, Major General (Dr) Paul Tarfa, in his remarks commended Buratai, describing him as the greatest general Nigeria has ever produced. He also pledged to assist the army to upgrade its efforts in achieving total peace in the region.
According to him, Nigeria was sinking before Buratai eventually came to the rescues.
