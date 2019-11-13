NEWS
Candido Launches AMAC Microfinance Bank ATM Machine
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has launched AMAC Microfinance Bank ATM machine in order to facilitate the ease of doing business in Area 10, Garki-Abuja.
Speaking during the launching ceremony yesterday, Candido promised to ensure growth and sustainability of the bank and to make it acceptable and accessible to low income earners, noting that the project was meant to add value to trading and improve the economy for the betterment of all.
He noted that the introduction of Micro Finance bank is a new concept in governance, meant to introduce innovation, protect the interest of the community and ensure that the bank joined the league of bankers to add value to the economic drive of the country.
Also speaking, chairman board of directors of the bank, Mr Emmanuel Ohakim noted that the commissioning of the bank’s ATM machine brought banking business closer to the customers.
Ohakim stated that customers do not need to come to the bank before they transfer, deposit or withdraw, adding that the ATM machine works at any time of the day or night and has made micro finance bank very easy.
