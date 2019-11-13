CBN To Rollover N125bn TBills As Yields Pick Up

Yields at the Nigerian Treasury Bills secondary market picked up at the opening of trading yesterday due to sell pressure as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) planned to roll over maturing TBills worth N125.2 billion this week.

Indicative rates at the secondary TBill market yesterday saw yield for the 352 day bill stand at 12.59 per cent while the 30 day bill had a yield of 8.56 per cent.

Last week, the TBills secondary market reversed its bullish outing from the previous week as an array of policy directives from the apex bank continues to drive market activities.

Following the exclusion of local individuals and corporates from the open market operation (OMO) market and the subsequent provision of liquidity to foreign investors in the OMO secondary market by the CBN, activities in the secondary TBills market was tepid as foreign Investors exited their positions to take position in last week’s OMO auction due to the wide yield differential.

Thus, average yield across all tenors advanced 73 bps W-o-W to settle at 13.1 per cent as the short-, medium, and long-term bills witnessed sell pressures, advancing 60bps, 85bps and 75bps respectively.

The CBN is scheduled to roll over maturing TBills worth N125.2 billion through another primary market auction across the 91-, 182- and 364- day tenors. Last week, the CBN in its bid to mop excess liquidity from maturities, offered OMO bills worth N300 billion across the 89-,180- and 362-Day tenors.

There was an undersubscription across the medium and long dated bills at (0.3x) and (0.9x) respectively, while the short dated OMO bill recorded no subscription. Consequently, the market was cleared at 11.69 and 13.30 per cents respectively for the 180-,362-day bills.

Analysts say they expect to see an improvement in system liquidity as N406.1 billion worth of OMO maturities and N125.24 billion worth of TBills maturities would hit the financial system.

Consequently, we expect the CBN to intervene by mopping up excess liquidity via an OMO auction.

