Edo APC Suspends National Chair, Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State yesterday suspended the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over his role in the crisis rocking the state.

The decision followed the vote of no confidence passed on Comrade Oshiomhole by the chairmen of the APC in the 18 local government areas of Edo State.

According to a statement signed by Edo APC chairman, Anselm Ojezua and assistant state secretary, Ikuenobe Anthony, “Consequent on the development, the State Executive Committee has adopted the vote of no confidence passed on him and the subsisting suspension order from the organs of the party in the state.”

They said the decision was necessary to prevent a repeat of what happened in Zamfara State, where the party was unable to field any candidate in elections.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the one behind the crisis in Edo APC. We have passed a vote of no confidence on him and he stands suspended from the party.

“We don’t want what happened in Zamfara State or other parts of the country to happen in Edo State.”

Meanwhile, another factional 18 local government chairmen of the Edo APC have dismissed the purported vote of no confidence passed on the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

This is as they called for the expulsion of the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki over alleged harassment and intimidation.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the chairmen and chairman of the party in Etsako West, Mr Ibrahim Akokia, Suleman Bagude (Etsako Central), it said: “We are the chairmen of the party in the 18 LGA s and we are not aware of the meeting where a vote of no confidence was passed on the national chairman of our party, Comrade Oshiomhole who is doing very well.

LEADERSHIP learnt through impeccable sources that the APC national chairman had directed his close aides to maintain status quo and not to give response to the matter as the Leadership was looking at the unfolding event with a view to giving an appropriate response.

