Emirates Unfolds New Offering To Dubai Air Travellers

Emirates Airline has announced that clients flying Emirates to Dubai have chances of enjoying a fun-filled holiday this winter break with the introduction of My Emirates Pass.

The airline said visitors can take advantage and see more for less with My Emirates Pass – a seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package – allowing customers to redeem discounts and special benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE.

According to the airline, solo travellers and families alike will be awed by the city’s many attractive offerings including shopping festivals, traditional souks, stunning beach resorts, fine dining, adventure waterparks and much more.

It further added that travellers flying to and through Dubai between 1 January until 31 March 2020 can avail the offer and enjoy up to 30 per cent off on retail outlets and up to 50 per cent off on leisure activities by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification.

Advising further, the airline stated “Fly Emirates and spend less on luxurious spa treatments, indulge in five-star culinary experiences, and embark on an adventurous outdoor activity”.

Part of the incentives, the carrier stressed further is that “families can also take advantage and enjoy thrilling waterparks across the city. In addition is the splurge on world-class shopping across the city’s many impressive malls including The Dubai Mall.

The airline also informed that visitors travelling to Dubai from 26 December 2019 until 1 February 2020 can take advantage of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020.

“The highly anticipated five week festival offers customers extraordinary discounts and rewards in various shopping outlets including unbeatable deals on fashion, jewellery, electronic items and much more”,

