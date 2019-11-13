Equities Market Commences Trading Week With 0.54% Gain

The Nigeria equities market yesterday, resumed the new week gaining 0.54 per cent, extending the prior trading day positive sentiment.

The market resumed trading week, yesterday after a public holiday declared by the federal government on Monday to mark the Eid-El Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 141.90 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 26,456.39 points. Accordingly, investors gained N69 billion in value as market capitalisation went up to N12.879 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries, Access Bank and UAC of Nigeria (UACN).

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expected the domestic bourse to close in green amid bargain hunting activity, even as the yield on fixed income investments become less attractive.

“Also, we expect funds to flow into equities market amid Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) restriction of the local non-bank corporates and the retail investors from participating in OMO auctions,” he said.

Market breadth closed positive as 18 stocks recorded gains relative to 11 losers. CCNN recorded the highest price gain of 9.14 per cent, to close at N19.10, per share. Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services followed with a gain 9.09 per cent to close at 24 kobo, while Cornerstone Insurance appreciated by 8.16 per cent to close at 53 kobo, per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance went up by 7.69 per cent to close at 42 kobo, while Wema Bank appreciated by 6.78 per cent to close at 63 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Ikeja Hotel led the losers’ chart by 9.28 per cent, to close at 88 kobo, per share. Courteville Business Solutions followed with a decline of 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo, while Lafarge Africa shed 3.74 per cent to close at N14.15, per share.

FBN Holdings and Jaiz Bank lost 3.45 per cent, each to close at N5.60 and 56 kobo, respectively, while FCMB Groups shed 3.23 per cent to close at N1.80, per share.

