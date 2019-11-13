Fashola, Others Inspect Work On Trans-Sahara Road

The minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday led other ministerial members of the Trans-Sahara Road Committee to inspect work on the Trans-Sahara road, as part of activities lined up for the second and last day of the committee’s 2019 quadrennial meeting hosted by Nigeria in Abuja.

The committee which comprises the Ministers of Works from six Sub-Saharan African countries of Tunisia, Algeria, Mali, Nigeria, and Chad were first led to inspect the rehabilitation of the 375.9km long Abuja-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway project, and the Expansion/Dualisation of the 227.2km long Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Expressway.

Fashola who disclosed that there are nine of such routes through the region said, “At this meeting, we are concerned about the Lagos-Algiers route from Lagos through Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho-Illorin-Jebba-Mokwa-Kaduna-Kano to the Republic of Niger and beyond.

“It is a total of over 9, 000km of which 1, 131km falls within Nigeria, and we are on this inspection tour because it is traditional for the country hosting this event to take the representatives of member states to see what the host country is doing with its own section.”

In his remarks while at the site, the Secretary-General of TRLC, Mr Ayadi Mohammed gave Nigeria a pass mark for its performance.

“We in the committee know that the Sub-Saran Road in Nigeria is going well. Nigeria has more than 1, 100 km of the entire stretch of the road across the continent and almost all the road is now paved. It is good not only for member countries but the whole of Africa,” he said.

As at the time of the visit to the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Highway project which is being handled by China Harbour Engineering Company, intensive earth work was ongoing on the section I (Expansion of 5.4km Abuja-Keffi), especially the Kugbo section; and on the Section II (Dualisation of 221.8km Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road) simultaneously. In the same vein, work was ongoing on the 3 sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road simultaneously.

