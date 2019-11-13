Fire Fighters Avert Outbreak In Niger Govt House

Officers of the Niger State Fire Service yesterday averted a fire outbreak at the office of the permanent secretary, Niger State Government House, Minna.

The fire outbreak, which started at about 12:35pm was put out by a combined team of fire fighters at about 1:03pm.

Chief press secretary to the governor of Niger State, Mrs Mary Noel-Berjewho who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, hailed men of the State Fire Service for immediately mobilising three firefighting vans to the scene within 15 minutes of the fire outbreak.

The permanent secretary’s office, which was under renovation had electrical fault and affected office furniture and other office valuables.

Speaking during the incident, the deputy controller, Niger State Fire Service, Salihu Bello, said even though there were no firefighting engines in the government house as at the time of the incident, the State Fire Service was able to mobilize three engines to the scene under 15 minutes and stopped the fire.

He explained that the lack of firefighting trucks in the government house was not intentional as those in the government house were taken out for routine maintenance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

