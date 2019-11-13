ENTERTAINMENT
I Saw Wizkid As Superstar Before He Became One – Banky W
Nigerian singer, actor and filmmaker, Bankole Wellington, a.k.a Banky W has emphasized the importance of seeing into the future.
At a recent youth gathering tagged ‘Monday Night Life’ held on November 4, 2019, the famous entertainer revealed why he called Wizkid a superstar when he (Wizkid ) was just starting off.
At the event hosted by Nigerian eclectic gospel artiste, Tim Godfrey, Banky also narrated his rise from the ashes of rejection to becoming a formidable force in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
“When we started EME back then , we were looking for an album title for Wizkid’s first album. I was thinking ‘What do we call it? One day I told my team we were going to call the album ‘Superstar’. My partners asked why? I said to them, we need to already set the expectation. I called him a superstar ever before he became one .
“This is not about ‘I am a new artiste, this is my first album, it will take me a few years to be a star’. We said that with this album, you are a superstar already. We had to say that so that when people see it, they would know how to respond to what we were trying to do. It sounded funny but it was an act of faith. The secret to achieving any goal is to take a step of faith,” he said.
Speaking further, Banky narrated his ordeal while trying to pursue his passion for music.
“We reached out to record labels and didn’t get any feedback so we just kept putting music out independently. I recall that we used to put it on My Space and Hi5 back then. So we just used the tools that were available to us. One day we said to ourselves, if we really believe in this music, let’s stop waiting for someone to discover us, let us take a step of faith,” he added.
