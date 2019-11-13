Insecurity: Immigration Deploys Data Analysis System At Abuja Airport

The Nigeria Immigration Service yesterday declared that it has successfully deployed Migration Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS), to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The service in a statement by its spokesman, Sunday James explained that MIDAS is an IT based Border Management Information System (BMIS) that collects, processes, stores and analyses migrant information in real time across the border network, and provides a strong statistical base for security, migration policy and planning.

The installation, which was commissioned by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregesola, according to the statement is a product of collaborative effort of NIS, the Danish government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Speaking at the occasion, the minister maintained that the project has serious ramification to the security of Nigeria especially in the light of the country’s quest to have a comprehensive record of all migrants within its shores.

Earlier at the event, the comptroller general of immigration, Muhammad Babandede described MIDAS as border security tool that will equally check all recorded entry and exit against INTERPOL Alerts lists .

He noted that MIDAS installation has already been deployed at fourteen (14) land borders and two (2) seaports. Adding that with this recent deployment, the service is targeting four more International Airports across the country.

