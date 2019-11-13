Kogi Gov’ship: Thugs Invade Stakeholders’ Meeting

Some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs yesterday stormed a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The invasion of the meeting, which is the second in the series, by the thugs, LEADERSHIP gathered, almost disrupted, with the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, and National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu scampering for safety.

Trouble started when the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, was prevented from entering Idrinana Hotel, venue of the meeting, resulting in an altercation between SDP her and security personnel at the entrance.

An alleged attack on the state chairman of the SDP, Alh. Mouktar Atimah, the chairman of SDP, it was gathered, was a deliberate attempt by the hoodlums to frustrate him and the governorship candidate from attending the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja.

According to an eye witness, “the incidence happened in the presence of security agencies, amongst other security chiefs who, though armed to the teeth because of the presence of IGP, INEC chairman, the DG National Youth Service Corps, the hoodlums had their way.

“It took the intervention of the men of the Nigerian Army who defied all odds to rescue the SDP chairman from the hoslums at venue of the stakeholders meeting ”, the eye witness added.

Atima, it was learnt, was dragged out from his seat by the thugs in the full glare of the security men, while the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed and the state governor, Yahaya Bello along with other governorship candidates deliberating on how the Saturday election should be held peacefully.

Natasha Akpoti who was said to have come late to the programme when everybody was already seated was the one who was first attacked as she made effort to enter into the venue of the peace meeting at the Idrinana Hotel, Lokoja.

The hoodlums who were said to have gathered at the back of the hall, were said to have surged forward to attack her before her security swiftly whisked her away.

Few minutes later, the party chairman who was already seated in the hall was said to have been dragged out and beaten black and blue while the whole place was charged, with many hurriedly fleeing the hall, including the PDP governorship candidate, Musa Wada, who was also whisked away to safety

In its reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council described as falsehood the claim by the SDP governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti, that APC thugs stopped her from entering the venue of the peace parley organized to ensure peaceful poll in Kogi on Saturday.

In a statement issued yesterday by its chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Kingsley Fanwo, the campaign team said the APC does not have nor need thugs to win elections.

Fanwo said, “As a Campaign Council, it is our responsibility to our teeming party members and supporters to set the record straight. Here are the facts: The All Progressives Congress Thuggery as far as we are concerned is antithetical to the security policy of the present administration in the state. Since 2016, Kogi has developed a security architecture that has no place for violence and other forms of criminalities.

“It was on record that Natasha came late to the venue of the parley. And instead of explaining her situation to the security aides of the Inspector General of Police, she decided to wrestle with them in her characteristic combative and aggressive manner.

“She won’t listen to the explanation of the security aides that the program was already underway. Her thugs started attacking the security guards at the venue, a situation which prompted them to fire tear-gas to restore normalcy.

“It is therefore false, malicious and unacceptable for the embattled Natasha to claim she was attacked by APC supporters when she was the one that ordered her thugs to attack security agents.

“Natasha’s shameful conduct today has confirmed our earlier stance that she was not interested in the election, but in tormenting the peace loving people of Kogi State. If her thugs could dare the security aides of the Inspector General of Police, how safe are the defenseless people of Kogi State in the hands of the fighting Tigress?

“We call on security agencies to properly profile Natasha’s abhorrence to constitutionalism with the hope that she could be made to act within the arc of the law ahead of Saturday’s election. We urge our supporters to remain calm in the face of wanton aggressiveness and attacks by Natasha and her dangerous thugs who almost disrupted today’s peace parley in Lokoja”.

