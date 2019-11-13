NEWS
Newspaper Distributors Declare Mourning For Deceased Members
Abuja Newspaper Distributors Association (ANDA) has declared one-month mourning for deceased members.
President of the association, Comr. Benji Obute, in a statement noted that ANDA lost two of its members within the space of two weeks which has put the association in deep shock.
The Obute said the deceased are; Barr. Kayode Adeleke of Sir Kay Agency and Mr. Okoi Ibiang Barnabas Iwara of SLO Agency. He added that deceases were buried on the 17th of October 2019 and 1st November 2019 respectively.
Obute who expressed shock over the development, said he felt traumatized over the sad incidents. “Itis a sad moment for me and my association to lose two members in quick succession. It’s a shock that we will take time to recover from. We are saddened and highly bereaved.”
He however promised to facilitate and insurance policy for his members, so as to assist immediate family members of the bereaved, should death occur to any of his members.
