Nigeria Attracts N101bn Investment In Agric Sector – NIRSAL

The managing director, Nigeria Incentive Risk (NIRSAL), Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu yesterday disclosed that Nigeria has attracted and guaranteed N101.02 billion worth of investment into the agricultural sector over the past four years.

Abdulhammed disclosed this yesterday while speaking on ‘Effective Project Management a catalyst for agribusiness and national development’, at the 10th National Project Management Conference (ProMaCon) in Abuja.

Aliyu, who was represented by Mr Bayo Oladoja, explained that through the Area Yield Index Insurance Product, NIRSAL protected up to N6.5 billion revenue of over 37,399 farmers with over N121 million paid as compensation; created over 400,000 jobs and impacted over 2 million Nigerians, provides GAP trading for 700,000 farmers and 74 extension workers.

He also explained that the agency had launched the Area Yield Index Insurance Products which had protected about N6.5bn revenue of over 37,399 farmers.

In his welcome address, the programme director, National Project Management Conference (ProMacon), Mr. Taopheek Babayeju restated the commitment of ProMacon to support the development of key sectors of the country. He said: “We are bringing the awareness of project management to the public and be the galvanizing platform for all practitioners irrespective of their body of knowledge and their association.

‘‘We are championing through research-based analysis of capital projects, also getting involved in not the execution but to see how the execution turn out, and also insuring that professional project managers are used for the implementation of project.

“ProMaCon is not an association but a social enterprise and a platform designed with every practitioners and professionals in mind, irrespective of their body of knowledge, methodology and affiliation. ProMaCon is dedicated to the growth of the project management in Africa through capacity development, stakeholders’ engagement research & development, and practice development. We welcome partnership, support and collaborations geared towards improving the knowledge and practice of project management.’’

Also speaking at the event, the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive, National Bureau of Statistics, Dr Yemi Kale, emphasised the concept of project management. “If we do the right things at the right time for the right reasons, our country would be great and this is one of those things that we need to do to make Nigeria great,” he said.

