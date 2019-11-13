Nigeria Working Hard To Convert Electronic Waste To Wealth – FG

The federal government has said it is working very hard to sanitise the nation’s environment and rid the country of electronic wastes, saying the country is working hard to generate wealth through electronic waste.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu made this known when he received the executive secretary of E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria, Mrs Ibukun Faluyi, who paid him a working visit to the ministry, yesterday, in Abuja, stressing the importance of disposing electronic wastes in a way that is environmentally sound.

He assured it is making efforts to ensure safety of the environment and mitigate the impact of electronic wastes in the country, adding the ministry, through its agencies, National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA), National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and National Institute For Chemical Technology (NARICT) is working hard to ensure conversion of electronic wastes to wealth, adding that problems which are spin-offs of scientific progress could also be solved through science, technology and innovation.

He added that NASENI particularly is working hard in the area of waste management and ensuring that technology is utilized in such a way that the environment is protected and the people are healthy and secured.

The minister also reiterated the commitment of the ministry to encourage women in the field of science, technology and innovation to achieve their desired goals, even as he maintained the resources of the nation can only be utilized, if gender disparity is bridged and women are carried along at every levels of governance in society.

Speaking earlier, Faluyi reiterated the commitment of her organization to partner with the ministry to ensure that electrical equipment manufactured in the country and the ones imported are managed and recycled in an environmentally safe manner.

