Tamunoemi Sokari David-West (1936 – 2019)

Nigeria, recently, lost one of its greatest minds, Prof. Tam David-West, an academic par excellence, social critic and former oil minister to the cold hands of death.

David-West, who died at the ripe age of 83, will be remembered for his unparalleled and immeasurable contributions to academic, national and international development.

Born in Buguma, Kalabari, in present day Rivers State on August 26, 1936, David-West carved a niche for himself on the local and international academic field as a celebrated consultant virologist and professor in the Ivory Tower.

His rise to stardom began during his days at the University of Ibadan (UI) and at Michigan State University in the U.S. where he received a BSc degree and an MSc degree at Yale University. He bagged a PhD degree at McGill University in Canada between 1964 and 1966.

David-West served as senior lecturer at the University of Ibadan in 1969 and was promoted to professor of virology in 1975.

He authored many academic papers in virology in several scholarly journals including the Journal of Pathology and Bacteriology (1966), Transactions of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (1973), Intervirology (1974) and Journal of Hygiene (1974).

In his book, “Philosophical Essays: Reflections on the Good Life” which he wrote in 1980, David-West described himself as a follower of British analytic philosopher and social critic, Bertrand Russell.

He was at Yale when Nigeria attained her Independence on October 1, 1960.

David-West was the president of International Students in Yale at that time. Looking back to the era in an interview in 2018, he said: “When we had independence, the international students in Yale held a party for Nigeria. I was very proud of Nigeria.”

David-West ventured into public service in 1975 when he was appointed commissioner for education and a member of the Executive Council of Rivers State. He later became a member of the 50-person Constitution Drafting Committee for the Federal Military Government of the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed in 1979.

When the military sacked the Second Republic administration of the late President Shehu Shagari, David-West was appointed minister of petroleum and energy by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, who was head of state between 1984 and 1985.

Buhari’s successor, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in 1986 reappointed David-West minister of mines, power and steel before he was dropped and arrested by the same Babangida regime for alleged economic offences.

The acclaimed university don came out of the saga unscathed as the Special Appeal Court discharged and acquitted him of the charges filed against him by the military authorities on August 8, 1991.

Even though he did not belong to any political party, David-West was, until his death, a strong ally and friend of President Buhari who fondly called him “The Indomitable Tam David-West.”

Since his death, many prominent Nigerians, including President Buhari and groups have mourned his demise.

Buhari in his tribute said David-West had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in and was in a class of his own.

From his constituency, the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) said that “Tam David-West was a phenomenal success academically. He was a great struggler who believed in one Nigeria. He had a clear vision of what the university should be.

“He was a great fellow of our union, especially at the branch, who was always ready to assist whenever he was consulted. He was actually a custodian and repository of the university culture. The union will definitely miss him. He was among the last of the complete scholars.”

David-West belonged to the rare breed of Nigerians who put the nation first in all they did. Without doubt, words alone are not enough to capture the essence of this man who at some point became the conscience of a nation mired in sleaze. We join his family, other relations and friends in wishing him peaceful repose in the bosom of the Lord.

