We Have FG’s Assurance On Minimum Pension – NUP

The federal government has assured the pensioners that the circular for the implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage for the workers will be issued simultaneously with that of the pensioners.

The president, NUP, Dr. Abel Afolayan, who spoke yesterday at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Union in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the acting chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr. Ekpo Nta, had assured pensioners that the circular would be issued simultaneously with that of the national minimum wage for workers.

He explained that it is a common knowledge that pensioners are already due for a review since 2015, having last enjoyed a meagre 33.4 per cent increment since July, 2010.

He said, “Recall that few weeks ago, the federal government and the Organized Labour finally signed the agreement on minimum wage and the attendant adjustment for all categories of workers. The next in line is the pensioners.

I know all of you are very agitated to know how far we have gone on this matter.

“After several attempts, on Thursday 15th October 2019, as many of you might have seen and read in the news media, we were able to sit together at a meeting with the chairman, Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Mr Ekpo Nta. The chairman assured us that the circular for the wage increase will be issued simultaneously with the workers, having tabled the issues together at the tripartite negotiation meeting where the agreement on Minimum Wage was reached.

“We are together with the NLC in the struggle for the Minimum Pension and we were told to wait for the official release at the much-expected circular tor the workers, then we shall pick it up from there. I want to assure you that definitely, there shall be light at the end of the tunnel.

He also disclosed that the NUP was planning to establish a sovereign fund for the purpose of taking care of special medical cases which is beyond the reach of individual pensioners, considering the cost implication and the nature of such ailment.

He said, “The second step is for us to deliberate on how to establish a sovereign fund for the purpose of taking care of special medical cases which is clearly beyond the reach of individual pensioners, considering the cost implication and the nature of such ailment.”

In his address to the NEC, the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who declared the NEC opened noted that his government had in September this year approved the sum of N1.4 billion to be paid to primary school teachers and local government workers for their gratuities.

Makinde, who was represented by the commissioner for education, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin. Said: “This NEC meeting call for everyone of us to look at the issues and challenges that are facing pensioners in Nigeria and come out with a distinct solution that will see both the Federal Government, and state governments in ensuring the welfare of pensioners.

“In September 3, the governor has approved N1.4 billion to be paid to Primary schools teachers and local government workers for their gratuities.”

He however assured that the pensioners would be taken care of, adding that in the last few months all pensioners in the state have been paid as at when due.

Meanwhile, the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said the administration of President Muhamladu Buhari, was committed more than ever to continue to make life more meaningful for the Nigerian pensioners and all Nigerians.

Registrar of Trade Union, Mr. A. O. Falonipe, who represented the minister advised all trade unions to submit their audited annual financial accounts promptly, adding that; “let me use this opportunity to remind you of your statutory responsibilities to the Office of the Registrar of Trade Unions n terms of prompt rendition of your audited annual financial accounts.

