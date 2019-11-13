Zinaria School Visits LEADERSHIP On Excursion

Nigeria’s most influential newspaper, LEADERSHIP, yesterday, played host to the students of Zinaria International School, Mararaba who were on a career excursion to the organisation.

The tour which was aimed at equipping students with first-hand knowledge on the activities of the company and also to help them gain extra knowledge is believed to have a profound impact on their career choices.

Speaking during the visit, vice-principal academics of the school, Mr. Saaondo Nyaga said the visit was imperative as it hopes to enable the students have a deeper knowledge outside the school.

“As part of our extracurricular activities, every session we have to pick a destination and visit on excursion to help them gain knowledge outside the school because it’s not only what they are being taught most at times inside the school that they are supposed to have at the end of the session.

“They are supposed to go out there, most of the things we teach them in school we take them out so that they will see those things first hand and as we all know when you get to see these things, first hand the information gets to stick longer in your memory.”

He added that the visit has a lot to do with the student’s careers because many of them through the visitation will choose courses of their choices.

“It makes them to make well informed decisions because by the time they see these things they will know this is what I need to work here an I think it is very important in their career choices,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

